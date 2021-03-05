Origin Protocol Trading Up 60.3% Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $112.14 million and $67.59 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.61 or 0.00750705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00025598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,375,462 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

