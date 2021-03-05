Origo Market Cap Reaches $3.43 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $1.22 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origo has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

