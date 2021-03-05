Orion Protocol Price Up 32.8% Over Last Week (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for $17.59 or 0.00036283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $361.12 million and $29.70 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00068959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00082717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00457915 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,530,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

