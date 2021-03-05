Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Up 5.9%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 665,735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 266,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Orla Mining from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,057,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,545,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.