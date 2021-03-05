Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Ormat Technologies worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ORA opened at $78.20 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

