Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $34,989.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00461278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00083895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00049566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00464239 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

