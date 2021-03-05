Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.