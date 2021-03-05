Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Trading Up 6.6%

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $113.65. Approximately 1,055,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 997,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

