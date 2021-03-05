OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.30

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.30 and traded as high as $41.50. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 2,336 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services for broker-dealers to control trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

