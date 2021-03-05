Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.60). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OM opened at $49.61 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,990,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

