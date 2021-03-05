Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Trading Up 10.2%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) traded up 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. 1,290,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 502,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $204.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

