Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

