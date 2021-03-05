Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ovintiv by 3,902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 599,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 584,718 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

