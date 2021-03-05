Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

