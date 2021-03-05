Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $13,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.