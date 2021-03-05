Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Trading Up 6.8%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 1,720,954 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,446,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $443,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens & Minor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $20,365,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,572,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.