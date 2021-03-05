Oxen Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $201,524.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and approximately $201,524.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.31 or 0.03152329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00370812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.03 or 0.01018463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00416637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00372056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00248477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00022441 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,091,846 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

