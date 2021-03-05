Oxen (OXEN) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $204,281.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,426.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.20 or 0.03112581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.41 or 0.00367755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.68 or 0.01026171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00437458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00378244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00249166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00022659 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,083,929 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

