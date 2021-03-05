Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $894.78

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.78 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($13.33). Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,002 ($13.09), with a volume of 107,116 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 989.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 894.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market cap of £825.48 million and a P/E ratio of -61.10.

About Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

