PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Tops $105,251.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. PAC Global has a market cap of $26.64 million and $105,251.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 453.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,162,641,473 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

