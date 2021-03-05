Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.22. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.73.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
