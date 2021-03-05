Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.22. Pacific Basin Shipping has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.73.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

