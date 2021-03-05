Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 159,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 39,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $39,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

