Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 190,120 Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190,120 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.21% of ZAGG worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in ZAGG by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 620,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ZAGG by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZAGG by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 347,765 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ZAGG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Shares of ZAGG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. 127,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,015. ZAGG Inc has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.