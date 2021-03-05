Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,560 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. 22,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

