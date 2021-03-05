Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 322,143 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 322,143 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.18% of Smith Micro Software worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.65. 7,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.86. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

