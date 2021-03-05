Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 56,257 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,257 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.15% of NN worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 464.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

