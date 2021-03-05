Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,160 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Rimini Street worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMNI stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 106,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 15,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 189,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $91,667.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,410.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,622. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

