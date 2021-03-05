Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,511 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Great Ajax accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.59% of Great Ajax worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Great Ajax by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.22.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

