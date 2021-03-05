Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 118,672 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.88% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,125. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

