Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,036 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.28% of Profire Energy worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,943. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $54.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.