Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,658 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.35% of One Stop Systems worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.69. 53,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.05 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

