Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Textainer Group worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Textainer Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Textainer Group by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

TGH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,326. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

