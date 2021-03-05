Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,941 shares during the period. Landec makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Landec worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Landec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Landec by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.98. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $224,844. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

