Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,209 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of DMC Global worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Insiders have sold a total of 20,438 shares of company stock worth $1,309,977 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 6,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $69.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

