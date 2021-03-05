Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,781 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.01% of First Business Financial Services worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.94. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

