Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,513 shares of company stock worth $3,262,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.99. 8,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.