Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Columbus McKinnon worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

