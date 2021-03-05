Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.57% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. acquired 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,596 shares of company stock worth $151,120 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.