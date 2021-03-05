Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 66,637 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.95% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 78,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PFLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 1,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

