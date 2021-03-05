Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,676 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,702. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 54.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.