Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Metropolitan Bank worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.88. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,265. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $413.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.22. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 8,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $447,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $731,585. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

