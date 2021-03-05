Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,643 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Shoe Carnival worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock worth $2,560,840. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,699. The company has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

