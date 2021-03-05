Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACBI. Truist upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,367. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

