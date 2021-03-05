Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 108,121 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,121 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Ichor worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ichor by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,196. The stock has a market cap of $969.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

