Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,389 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of Parke Bancorp worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.72. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,982. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $130,020.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $46,865.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,006 shares of company stock valued at $218,953. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.