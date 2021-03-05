Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 911,326 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 911,326 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.78% of DHI Group worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 309,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 17,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

