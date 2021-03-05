Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.96% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

BBW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.