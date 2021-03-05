Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.72% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis acquired 1,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

PTSI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.15 million, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

