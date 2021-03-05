Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,204 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Ultra Clean worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.04. 47,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.