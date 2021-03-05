Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 149,755 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,755 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.51% of Acacia Research worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 39,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acacia Research by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acacia Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

ACTG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 62,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,903. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.81. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.